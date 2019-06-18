US announces $250 million in military aid to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States announced Tuesday a $250 million military aid package for Ukraine to strengthen the former Soviet republic's naval and land capabilities

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States announced Tuesday a $250 million military aid package for Ukraine to strengthen the former Soviet republic's naval and land capabilities.

The new funding, which brings US military assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014, will pay for weapons and radars for the army, which has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in the east in a conflict that has left 13,000 dead in five years.