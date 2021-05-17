UrduPoint.com
US Asks Israel For 'justification' For Strike On Media Building

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:31 PM

US asks Israel for 'justification' for strike on media building

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the US had requested "details" and a "justification" from Israel for an air strike on a Gaza building housing international media outlets

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the US had requested "details" and a "justification" from Israel for an air strike on a Gaza building housing international media outlets.

Blinken added that he had not personally seen any information shared by Israeli authorities, and therefore did not want to comment on the legitimacy of the strike.

"Israel has a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defence, and that most certainly includes journalists," Blinken told a Copenhagen press conference.

More Stories From World

