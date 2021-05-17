US asks Israel for 'justification' for strike on media building

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the US had requested "details" and a "justification" from Israel for an air strike on a Gaza building housing international media outlets

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the US had requested "details" and a "justification" from Israel for an air strike on a Gaza building housing international media outlets.

Blinken added that he had not personally seen any information shared by Israeli authorities, and therefore did not want to comment on the legitimacy of the strike.

"Israel has a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defence, and that most certainly includes journalists," Blinken told a Copenhagen press conference.