US Attempted To Take Down Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana, Failed - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States attempted to take down the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that transited the country earlier this month while it was over the state of Montana, but failed due to the airship's high altitude, the Billings Gazette reported, citing several state and US military officials.

On February 1, several F-22 fighter jets and support aircraft flew over the Beartooth Mountains of Montana with the intent of shooting down the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon, the report said on Thursday.

However, the mission failed due to the airship flying at above 65,000 feet - too high for jets to reach - the report said. The F-22 has a published service ceiling of just 50,000 feet, according to an Air Force fact sheet.

The Air Force planned to use the planes' guns to shoot down the airship as opposed to a missile, given that the object was still over land, the report said.

The plan involved piercing the 200-foot balloon so that its payload would gradually descend into the mountains, and away from population centers, for easy recovery, the report said.

Following the failed takedown attempt, Pentagon officials advised US President Joe Biden not to shoot the balloon down over land, the report said. The airship was eventually shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina.

The US alleges that the balloon was conducting surveillance activities as part of a broader Chinese spy balloon program worldwide. Beijing maintains that the airship was engaged in scientific research.

Three other unknown aerial objects have since been downed over North America, although there is no indication the more recent objects are linked to China or surveillance activities. The incidents prompted Biden to direct his team to develop guidelines for the downing of aerial objects over the US.

