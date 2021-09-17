US, Australia Sign Classified Statement on Strategic Capabilities Cooperation - Payne

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The US and Australia have signed a classified agreement of intent on strategic capabilities cooperation as part of a deeper scientific and technological alliance, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

"We further advanced our (US-Australia) cooperation today in science, technology, strategic capabilities in defense industrial base integration, which are the key pillars of our alliance. This included signing a classified statement of intent on strategic capabilities cooperation and implementation," Payne said at a press briefing.