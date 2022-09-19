US Base in Northeast Syria Subjected to Missile Attack - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) One of the largest US military bases located near an oil field in northeast Syria was shelled on Sunday evening, a source told Sputnik.

"The missile attack was carried out on the US base at the Al-Omar oil field, the sounds of explosions were heard inside the US base," the source said.

According to the source, after the shelling, smoke and flames rose in the area of the Al-Omar field, while the US military conducted reconnaissance from aircraft over the field and its environs.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties among US soldiers living on the base.

According to Syrian media reports, a similar attack was conducted on the US base a few days ago.