US Classified Document Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira to Appear in Court Thursday - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman arrested in connection with the leak of classified US military documents, will appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday, according to a notice filed Monday.

Teixeria will appear in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Worcester on Thursday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET (18:00 GMT) before Magistrate Judge David Hennessy, the notice said.

The United States arrested and charged Teixeira last month with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information, following the leak of more than 100 classified documents online.

Teixeira is being held without bail pending a decision on his detention.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep Teixeira behind bars prior to his trial, while the defense team is attempting to get him released with certain conditions, a court document filed late last month said.

Teixeira is accused of leaking documents related to the conflict in Ukraine, the United States' espionage activities against its partners and other national security matters.

The leaks prompted probes by the Justice Department and Pentagon into the source of the sensitive materials, as well as classified document access and handling protocols.