US Committed To Peace In Taiwan Strait, But Believes War Possible - Sherman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Committed to Peace in Taiwan Strait, But Believes War Possible - Sherman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The United States remains committed to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but does not rule out the possibility of a war, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday.

"For nearly 50 years we have had peace in the Taiwan Strait, and we want to maintain that peace and stability, but I do believe war is potentially possible with the now complete control of (Chinese President) Xi Jinping," Sherman said in a speech at American University.

White House said in October that the United States has an interest in maintaining peace and security across the Taiwan Strait and remains committed to both the One China policy and the Taiwan Relations Act.

Also in October, Xi said at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party that Beijing will sincerely seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but cannot exclude the use of force to achieve that goal.

