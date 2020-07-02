UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concerned Putin May Stay In Power Until 2036 After Constitutional Changes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:04 PM

US Concerned Putin May Stay in Power Until 2036 After Constitutional Changes

The United States is concerned that amendments to the Russian constitution would potentially allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The United States is concerned that amendments to the Russian constitution would potentially allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are especially concerned with a provision in the amendments that would potentially allow President Putin to remain in power until 2036," Ortagus said.

The State Department also said that Washington was "troubled" by reports alleging that Russian authorities were engaged in manipulating the results of the constitutional amendments, including reports "of voter coercion," restrictions of observers and pressure on opponents, something Moscow has denied.

Ortagus did not provide any evidence to prove these allegations.

The all-Russian vote was originally scheduled for April 22, but was then postponed to July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Russia's Central Election Commission said earlier in the day, after 100 percent of the ballots were processed, that 77.92 percent of Russians backed the amendments.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Vladimir Putin United States April July

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

50 minutes ago

Ban imposed on swimming in waterfalls

2 minutes ago

DC Quetta chairs meeting of Price Control Committe ..

2 minutes ago

Qureshi contacts Danish FM; conveys concerns over ..

2 minutes ago

Govt planting sustainable trees along side motorwa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.