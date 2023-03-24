UrduPoint.com

US Designates 2 Persons, 6 Entities Linked To Myanmar Military - Treasury

The United States has designated two persons and six entities linked to the Myanmar military, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States has designated two persons and six entities linked to the Myanmar military, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two individuals and six entities that are connected to Burma's (Myanmar's) military and that have enabled the military regime's continuing atrocities, including through the importation, storage, and distribution of jet fuel to Burma's military," the statement said.

The actions come as Myanmar prepares to mark the 78th Armed Forces Day, the statement said.

Three Myanmar-based companies have been sanctioned for their operations in the defense sector and for being involved in the importation, storing and distribution of jet fuel to Myanmar's military, the statement said.

The United States also imposed sanctions against Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who is described as a close associate of military leader Min Aung Hlaing. Sanctions were also imposed against Hlaing's wife and three companies owned or controlled by him, the statement said.

"The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to the people of Burma, and will continue to deny the military the materiel it uses to commit these atrocities," the statement added.

