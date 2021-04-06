US Designates Paraguay Politician for Corruption, Aiding Transnational Crime - Blinken

The United States is designating a member of the Paraguayan legislature for his involvement in significant corruption and his alleged ties to organized crime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States is designating a member of the Paraguayan legislature for his involvement in significant corruption and his alleged ties to organized crime, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"I am announcing today the public designation of a Representative in the Paraguayan Legislature's Lower House, Ulises Rolando Quintana Maldonado due to his involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said. "Mr. Quintana engaged in acts that facilitated transnational organized crime, undermined the rule of law and obstructed the public's faith in Paraguay's public processes.

"

Blinken explained the designation was made under the provisions of the Department of State's Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act of 2021.

"In addition to the designation of Mr. Quintana, I am publicly designating his wife, Mirtha Beatriz Esperanza Farina Velausteguiz. This action renders both Mr. Quintana and his wife as ineligible for entry into the United States," he said.

The United States continued to support the people of Paraguay in their fight against corruption and to hold their elected leaders accountable, Blinken added.