US Detects, Tracks 2 Russian Aircraft In International Airspace Near Alaska - NORAD

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The United States detected, tracked and identified two Russian aircraft in international airspace near the US state of Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a press release on Monday.

"On September 11, 2022, the North American Aerospace Defense Command detected, tracked and positively identified two Russian maritime patrol aircraft entering and operating within the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ)," the release said. "The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American nor Canadian sovereign airspace."

The presence of the Russian aircraft in the North American ADIZ is not considered by the United States as a threat nor as a provocative activity as NORAD routinely tracks and identifies all foreign military aircraft entering the zone, the release said.

To track and identify foreign aircraft, NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based radars, airborne radar, and fighter aircraft and remains ready to employ a number of response options, the release added.

The news comes amid escalated tensions between Russia and NATO countries, including the United States and Canada, due to its special military operation in Ukraine.

Canada announced in June a $30 billion investment in NORAD modernization over the next two decades.

