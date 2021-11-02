WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The US government has dismissed the most serious charges of money laundering of $350 million against Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

"As such, to abide by the assurances that the United States made to the Republic of Cabo Verde during the extradition of defendant ALEX NAIN SAAB MORAN, the United States respectfully requests that Counts 2 through 8 of the Indictment against defendant ALEX NAIN SAAB MORAN, and that defendant only, be dismissed," US attorneys Alexander Kramer and Kurt Lunkenheimer said in their motion submitted to the US court.