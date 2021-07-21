UrduPoint.com
US Equipment Delivered To Georgia For Agile Spirit Drills - Georgian Defense Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States delivered military equipment to Georgia for taking part in the Agile Spirit 2021 exercise, which will take place from July 26 - August 6, the Georgian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The personnel and military equipment of different countries are arriving in Georgia by air and sea before the official opening of the exercise. Armored Hummers (HMMWV) belonging to the US 173rd infantry brigade and 18th military police brigade, as well as different items of technical support equipment, have arrived in the [Georgian] port of Poti from the Romanian port of Constanta on board the OBIRIX cargo ship," the statement read.

The US equipment has already been transported to the Orpholo and Vaziani training grounds for the active phase of the drills, the ministry added.

The US European Command said the exercise will include a simulated command post exercise, field training, and joint multinational, battalion-level combined arms live-fire exercises. Some 2,500 soldiers from 13 NATO countries and partners, including Germany, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, among others, will take part in the drills aimed at enhancing their readiness and interoperability.

Co-hosted by the United States and Georgia since 2011, the Agile Spirit exercise switched from an annual to biennial schedule in 2018.

