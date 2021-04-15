UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

US European Command to Receive 2 Additional Destroyers, Set of F-35s - Commander

US European Command is set to receive soon two additional destroyers and a new set of F-35 fighter jets to close its most urgent needs in countering Russia, EUCOM Commander Tod Wolters said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US European Command is set to receive soon two additional destroyers and a new set of F-35 fighter jets to close its most urgent needs in countering Russia, EUCOM Commander Tod Wolters said on Thursday.

"The two biggest have to do with improving our overall strategic indications and warnings and command and control.

It starts with two destroyers to improve our ability to see undersea and it also culminates with F-35s. Both are forecast to arrive on continent very soon," Wolters said in a congressional testimony.

EUCOM anticipates to receive the first set of F-35 fifth generation jets as early as this autumn. "We are programmed now with the United States Navy in the 25 and 26 timeframe to hopefully receive two additional destroyers," Wolters added.

