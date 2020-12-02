UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects 1st Shipments Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine On December 15 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:00 PM

US Expects 1st Shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine on December 15 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United States expects the first shipments of coronavirus vaccines of pharmaceuticals Pfizer and Moderna on December 15 and December 22, respectively, CNN reported, citing a document of task force Operation Warp Speed.

The dates are contingent on the US food and Drug Administration's (FDA) emergency use authorization of the two vaccines.

According to the document, the FDA's vaccines advisory committee is set to meet on December 10 to review Pfizer's data and make a recommendation to the watchdog about whether to authorize the jabs.

The FDA and CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will then have a four-day window to make a final decision.

Thus, the first Pfizer vaccine doses are expected on December 15.

As for Moderna's vaccine, the FDA's committee meeting will consider it on December 17. It will be followed by a four-day review, which will pave the way for first shipments on December 22.

CNN added that the official forecast expects that an estimated 22.5 million doses of the Pfizer and 18 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be produced in December.

Related Topics

United States December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's release on parole ..

32 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Is Ready To Expand The Contacts With ..

32 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Emphasizes The Role Of Transport In T ..

32 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The Meeting Of The SCO C ..

32 minutes ago

PM to visit Gilgit-Baltistan today

39 minutes ago

Pakistan records 75 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.