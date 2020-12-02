(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United States expects the first shipments of coronavirus vaccines of pharmaceuticals Pfizer and Moderna on December 15 and December 22, respectively, CNN reported, citing a document of task force Operation Warp Speed.

The dates are contingent on the US food and Drug Administration's (FDA) emergency use authorization of the two vaccines.

According to the document, the FDA's vaccines advisory committee is set to meet on December 10 to review Pfizer's data and make a recommendation to the watchdog about whether to authorize the jabs.

The FDA and CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will then have a four-day window to make a final decision.

Thus, the first Pfizer vaccine doses are expected on December 15.

As for Moderna's vaccine, the FDA's committee meeting will consider it on December 17. It will be followed by a four-day review, which will pave the way for first shipments on December 22.

CNN added that the official forecast expects that an estimated 22.5 million doses of the Pfizer and 18 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be produced in December.