US Extends Temporary Deportation Protections For Haitian Migrants For 18 Months - DHS

Published December 06, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The United States extended the temporary deportation protections for Haitian immigrants another 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas today announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti for an additional 18 months, from February 4, 2023, through August 3, 2024, due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Haiti," DHS said in a press release on Monday.

Haitian nationals residing in the United States as of November 6 will be eligible for temporary protected status, the release said, adding that Haitians who entered the United States after November 6 are not eligible.

Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Since the assassination of Moise, the country's already understaffed law enforcement agencies have struggled to keep crime at bay as gangs continue to gain in strength.

The humanitarian situation in Haiti deteriorated after a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake in 2021 that devastated major food-producing regions in the south-west of the country. The global food deficit, a long-lasting political crisis and growing transportation prices have disrupted the national economy, resulting in the population suffering from hunger.

