US Homeland Security Warns of Possible Violence Ahead of Presidential Election - Advisory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning of possible domestic terror attacks on critical infrastructure or other acts of violence ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, according to an advisory published on Wednesday.

"In the coming months, DHS expects the threat environment to remain heightened and that individuals may be motivated to violence by perceptions of the 2024 general election cycle and legislative or judicial decisions pertaining to sociopolitical issues," DHS said in a press release announcing the new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin.

Along with critical infrastructure, lone offenders or groups with a wide range of motivations could target faith-based institutions, schools, racial and ethnic minorities and government facilities and employees, the advisory warned.

The NTAS also noted that foreign terrorist organizations continue to encourage their supporters to wage attacks on the United States and call for violence against the country in a variety of online forums.

"Recent tragic events highlight the continued heightened threat environment our nation faces, and these threats are driven by violent extremists who seek to further their ideological beliefs and personal grievances," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press release.

DHS issued the advisory - its eighth NTAS bulletin since January 2021 - as its last one was set to expire at 2:00 p.m. ET. on Wednesday.