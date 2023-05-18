US House Panel Unveils Multiple Cases of FBI Abuse, Misconduct - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US House Judiciary Committee on Thursday published an interim report alleging multiple cases of abuse and misconduct at the FBI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US House Judiciary Committee on Thursday published an interim report alleging multiple cases of abuse and misconduct at the FBI.

The Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government have received whistleblower testimony from several current and former FBI employees. Some of them have spoken on the record.

"The disclosures from these FBI employees highlight egregious abuse, misallocation of law-enforcement resources, and misconduct with the leadership ranks of the FBI," the report said.

The report said that the FBI pressured its field office in Boston to open investigations on 138 individuals who traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the January 6, 2021, rally. The agency did not provide specific indications that these people were involved in criminal activity, the report said.

"The only basis for investigating these people was that they shared buses to Washington with two individuals who entered restricted areas of the Capitol that day. Rather than limiting the investigation to just the two people who entered restricted areas, the WFO (FBI's Washington Field Office) instructed the Boston Field Office to open investigations on all 140 individuals who attended the political rally," the report stated.

When asked for additional information, the WFO declined to provide video evidence of the incident, saying that it would expose undercover officers, according to the report.

Investigators also discovered that shortly after the events of January 6, 2021, Bank of America provided the FBI a list of its customers who had made banking transactions in Washington between January 5 and January 7, 2021. The bank had shared the information voluntarily and without any legal process, the report said.

"FBI leadership pressured agents to reclassify cases as domestic violent extremism (DVE), and even manufactured DVE cases where they may not otherwise exist, while manipulating its case categorization system to create the perception that DVE is organically rising around the country," the report said.

One of the whistleblowers described the current status of the FBI as "cancerous" because the agency is deeply involved in politicization, the report stated.