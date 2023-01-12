UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker Urges Europe To Use Black Sea Resources To Avoid Dependency On Russian Energy

US Lawmaker Urges Europe to Use Black Sea Resources to Avoid Dependency on Russian Energy

Europe should decrease its energy dependency on Russia by utilizing and transmitting resources from places like the Black Sea in cooperation with the United States, US Congressman August Pfluger said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Europe should decrease its energy dependency on Russia by utilizing and transmitting resources from places like the Black Sea in cooperation with the United States, US Congressman August Pfluger said on Thursday.

"What we really need to be doing is working together, with the United States having the resources and helping supply Western Europe with those resources, with place like the Black Sea, which has a prolific amount of resources that could be piped and transmitted and shipped to Western Europe," Pfluger said during a discussion at the Hudson Institute.

Pfluger noted that Russia is dominating the energy markets in the region and that reality does not help the geopolitical situation.

"What we want to see is the acknowledgment that the dependency that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin created in Western Europe does not help the geopolitical situation," he said.

Pfluger also called on the US government to implement a new energy security strategy.

"I think that is something that the Republican-controlled Congress can, will and should do," he said.

August Pfluger, a Republican, represents Texas' 11th congressional district in the US House of Representatives.

