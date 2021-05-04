UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Marine Generals Vow To Boost Safety After Multiple Drowning Accidents - Testimony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Marine Generals Vow to Boost Safety After Multiple Drowning Accidents - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The US Marine Corps is working to transform its institutional culture and introduce new safety measures to prevent unnecessary deaths after eight corps members and a Navy sailor drowned in a July 30 training accident, a senior Marine Corps general told the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Monday.

"The deaths were preventable in so many ways but we failed: We failed these brave young men," Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps General Gary Thomas said in testimony to the HASC Readiness Subcommittee. "Our safety culture has to improve. ...We're looking at adding additional safety specialists to our exercises."

Eight Marines and a Navy hospitalman all aged between 19 and 23 were drowned when the amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) on which they were riding sank in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on July 30 after a routine training exercise.

US Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Admiral Roy Kitchener acknowledged that the Navy's casualty assistance calls officer (CACO) process did not function properly during the tragedy. The AAV was not equipped with any radio equipment to directly call Navy ships in the area.

"The Navy CACO process did not work as it should have in this process," Kitchener told the hearing.

Marine Corps Staff Director Major General Gregg Olson told the hearing that the AAV was equipped with the capability for the Marines and Navy hospitalman to escape from it, but they had not been trained to use it.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Vehicle Young Kitchener Gary San Diego July All From

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

32 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

2 hours ago

New York City Subway to Run 24 Hours Per Day Begin ..

19 minutes ago

CM Sindh wants serious steps to protect people fro ..

19 minutes ago

Blinken Says Reports on Release of Iran-Held Forei ..

19 minutes ago

Electoral reforms indispensable: Usman Dar

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.