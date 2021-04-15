(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and NATO accuse Russia of military preparations on the border with Ukraine in order to more actively build up its own forces under this pretext, thus aggravating the situation around Ukraine with their provocative actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"The United States and its allies in NATO continue to accuse Russia of building up military forces and equipment on the border with Ukraine. These propaganda attacks indicate that, by and large, tat the alliance and its member countries want to rehabilitate, whitewash the increased intensity of their own military activities both on Ukrainian territory and near it," she said.

Zakharova recalled that in 2021 alone, seven maneuvers under the auspices of NATO were planned in Ukraine.

"The number of calls of NATO warships into the Black Sea is growing. ... The flights of US strategic bombers over the Black Sea and Ukraine with the practice of reaching the borders and the use of cruise missiles have increased significantly. The intensity of aerial reconnaissance near the Crimean Peninsula has increased," the spokeswoman said.

"What does this mean? That NATO countries with their provocative actions are aggravating the situation around Ukraine, which, by the way, is not part of the alliance's area of responsibility, they are fueling the mood of a kind of military revenge," she concluded.