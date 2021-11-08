UrduPoint.com

US Navy Ships Arrive In Georgia's Batumi - Embassy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:47 PM

US Navy Ships Arrive in Georgia's Batumi - Embassy

Two military vessels of the US Sixth Fleet, including its flagship, entered on Monday the Georgian port of Batumi, the US Embassy said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Two military vessels of the US Sixth Fleet, including its flagship, entered on Monday the Georgian port of Batumi, the US Embassy said.

"Welcome USS Mount Whitney and USS Porter! #USSMountWhitney, the flagship of the Sixth Fleet returns to Georgia after five years," the embassy said on Facebook, adding that Mount Whitney has visited the country's ports five times already.

Earlier in the month, the fleet announced that Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners.

