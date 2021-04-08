UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Neo-Nazi Leader Pleads Guilty Over Threatening Journalists - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:30 AM

US Neo-Nazi Leader Pleads Guilty over Threatening Journalists - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A leader of a US neo-Nazi group pleaded guilty to hate crime and conspiracy charges for threatening journalists who worked to expose anti-Semitism, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

"[Cameron] Shea pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit three offenses against the United States: interference with federally-protected activities because of religion; mailing threatening communications; and cyberstalking. He also pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with a federally protected activity because of religion," the statement said on Wednesday.

Shea, 25-year-old Washington State resident and leader of the Atomwaffen Division group, allegedly searched for journalists and advocates he wanted to threaten in retaliation for their efforts to expose anti-Semitism.

The group then sent to their intended victims threatening messages and posters, which featured Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns and Molotov cocktails.

"The group focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of color," the Justice Department  said.

Shea will be sentenced on June 28. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison for the hate crime charge and five years for the conspiracy charge.

Three his associates were also charged. Two of them pleaded guilty and were sentenced. The third pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Related Topics

Washington United States June Jew

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

5 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

3 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.