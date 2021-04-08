US Neo-Nazi Leader Pleads Guilty over Threatening Journalists - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A leader of a US neo-Nazi group pleaded guilty to hate crime and conspiracy charges for threatening journalists who worked to expose anti-Semitism, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

"[Cameron] Shea pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit three offenses against the United States: interference with federally-protected activities because of religion; mailing threatening communications; and cyberstalking. He also pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with a federally protected activity because of religion," the statement said on Wednesday.

Shea, 25-year-old Washington State resident and leader of the Atomwaffen Division group, allegedly searched for journalists and advocates he wanted to threaten in retaliation for their efforts to expose anti-Semitism.

The group then sent to their intended victims threatening messages and posters, which featured Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns and Molotov cocktails.

"The group focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of color," the Justice Department said.

Shea will be sentenced on June 28. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison for the hate crime charge and five years for the conspiracy charge.

Three his associates were also charged. Two of them pleaded guilty and were sentenced. The third pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.