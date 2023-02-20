The United States notified Russia about US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev a few hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United States notified Russia about US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev a few hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Biden arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of Russia's special operation and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We did notify the Russians that President Biden would be traveling to Kiev. We did so some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes," Sullivan said.

The White House will not go into further details on the matter due to its sensitive nature, the official added.

"Because of the sensitive nature of those communications, I won't get into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was," Sullivan concluded.