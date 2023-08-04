US Nuclear Submarine Visits Australia to Boost AUKUS Security Team-Up Plan - Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A US nuclear-powered submarine has paid the first visit of such vessels to Australia since the two countries joined with the United Kingdom in the so-called AUKUS security pact, the US Navy announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A US nuclear-powered submarine has paid the first visit of such vessels to Australia since the two countries joined with the United Kingdom in the so-called AUKUS security pact, the US Navy announced in a press release.

"USS North Carolina (SSN 777) docked at HMAS Stirling, a naval base in Western Australia, today following participation in Talisman Sabre 2023," the release said.

The North Carolina's call was the first visit by a Virginia-class fast attack submarine to Australia since the announcement by the leaders of three countries of the AUKUS optimal pathway, the release said.

On March 13 the AUKUS partners announced an optimal pathway to produce a nuclear-powered submarine capability in Australia at the earliest point while ensuring all three countries maintain the highest non-proliferation standards.

"These port visits are an essential step for Australia to build the necessary operational capabilities and skills to steward and operate its own fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines," Abe Denmark, Senior Advisor for AUKUS to Australia's Secretary of Defense, said in the release.

The US Navy plans to pay increased nuclear submarine port visits aimed to expand Australia's knowledge of the vessels ahead of establishing Submarine Rotational Force-West (SRF-W) as early as 2027, when it will establish a rotational presence of up to four US Virginia-class submarines and one UK Astute class submarine at HMAS Stirling, the release said.