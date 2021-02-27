US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Munitions on 11 Terror Facilities - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The US military operation in Syria utilized two F-15 fighter jets to drop seven precision-guided munitions to fully or partially destroy 11 facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in Syria, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"Two F-15E 'Strike Eagles' dropped seven precision-guided munitions totally destroying nine facilities and partially destroying two facilities, making them functionally destroyed," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby explained the structures were located at Abu Kamal terrorist-entry control point located near the Syria-Iraq border on the Syrian site.

"This location is known to facilitate Iranian-allied militia group activity," he said.

The Defense Department has preliminary information about casualties but will not be able to discuss it until a battle damage assessment is completed.

According to Kirby, the US military decided to disclose some details since they have realized the significance of the operation as the first of its kind under the new Biden administration.