UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Probing Allegations Of Hysterectomies Performed On Migrant Women Without Consent - Wolf

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:00 PM

US Probing Allegations of Hysterectomies Performed on Migrant Women Without Consent - Wolf

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that the Office of Inspector General (OIG) is currently investigating allegations of hysterectomies having been performed on migrant women without consent at an immigration facility in the US state of Georgia.

"It is my understanding that the OIG has individuals on the ground in that facility in Georgia," Wolf said. "They will be talking with those individuals today-tomorrow."

Wolf noted that while some of the facts on the ground do not support the allegations, anybody found responsible to engage in such practices will be held accountable if the claims are confirmed.

"I will take very decisive action, but at this point, they are allegations and we need to make sure that we fully investigate them," Wolf said.

On Monday, a whistleblower complaint was filed by a nurse at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Georgia alleging that hysterectomies were being performed on detained migrant women without their informed consent.

Related Topics

Hearing Georgia Chad Women

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

46 minutes ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.