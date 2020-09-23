US Probing Allegations of Hysterectomies Performed on Migrant Women Without Consent - Wolf

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that the Office of Inspector General (OIG) is currently investigating allegations of hysterectomies having been performed on migrant women without consent at an immigration facility in the US state of Georgia.

"It is my understanding that the OIG has individuals on the ground in that facility in Georgia," Wolf said. "They will be talking with those individuals today-tomorrow."

Wolf noted that while some of the facts on the ground do not support the allegations, anybody found responsible to engage in such practices will be held accountable if the claims are confirmed.

"I will take very decisive action, but at this point, they are allegations and we need to make sure that we fully investigate them," Wolf said.

On Monday, a whistleblower complaint was filed by a nurse at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Georgia alleging that hysterectomies were being performed on detained migrant women without their informed consent.