UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Resists Venezuela's Efforts At WTO To Challenge Sanctions Regime - Trade Representative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

US Resists Venezuela's Efforts at WTO to Challenge Sanctions Regime - Trade Representative

The United Stares blocked Venezuela's attempt at the World Trade Organization to challenge Washington's sanctions against Caracas, Office of the US Trade Representative spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United Stares blocked Venezuela's attempt at the World Trade Organization to challenge Washington's sanctions against Caracas, Office of the US Trade Representative spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Friday.

"The United States exercised its rights as a WTO member to object to this illegitimate panel request because representatives of the [Nicolas] Maduro regime do not speak on behalf of the Venezuelan people," Hodge said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Venezuela sought the WTO form a panel to rule whether US sanctions against the country violate global trading rules.

The United States asked for the request to be removed, Venezuela refused, which prompted WTO to suspend a meeting on the matter.

"The United States will reject any effort by Maduro to misuse the WTO to attack US sanctions aimed at restoring human rights and democracy to Venezuela," Hodge said.

The United States has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Venezuela since 2018 as it refuses to recognize the legitimacy of the Maduro presidency.

Related Topics

Attack World Washington Democracy Caracas United States Venezuela 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Everton get government green light for new 53,000- ..

2 minutes ago

EU backs Pfizer storage at regular freezer tempera ..

2 minutes ago

Germany escape FIFA sanction after 'Human Rights' ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine says four soldiers killed in separatist sh ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Defense Minister Confirms North Korea Tes ..

4 minutes ago

UK Government Extends Support for Those in Self-Is ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.