WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United Stares blocked Venezuela's attempt at the World Trade Organization to challenge Washington's sanctions against Caracas, Office of the US Trade Representative spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Friday.

"The United States exercised its rights as a WTO member to object to this illegitimate panel request because representatives of the [Nicolas] Maduro regime do not speak on behalf of the Venezuelan people," Hodge said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Venezuela sought the WTO form a panel to rule whether US sanctions against the country violate global trading rules.

The United States asked for the request to be removed, Venezuela refused, which prompted WTO to suspend a meeting on the matter.

"The United States will reject any effort by Maduro to misuse the WTO to attack US sanctions aimed at restoring human rights and democracy to Venezuela," Hodge said.

The United States has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Venezuela since 2018 as it refuses to recognize the legitimacy of the Maduro presidency.