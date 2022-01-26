UrduPoint.com

US Reviewing Fake Electoral Certificates Declaring Trump Winner In States He Lost- Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 04:50 AM

US Reviewing Fake Electoral Certificates Declaring Trump Winner in States He Lost- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US prosecutors are looking into fake Electoral College certifications that declare former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in states he lost, CNN reported citing Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

The prosecutors have received the referrals and are looking at those, but nothing can be said on the ongoing investigations, Monaco said on Tuesday.

In mid-December, Trump allies submitted the certifications to the National Archives that had signatures from supporters who falsely claimed to be the rightful electors in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which President Joe Biden won, the report said.

Monaco said the Justice Department will address misconduct of any kind and at any level in accordance to the facts and law.

Moreover, Monaco said she is concerned about the disturbingly aggressive and violent nature of threats made against the US elections system.

Related Topics

Election Trump Monaco Georgia Mexico 2020 From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

11 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

11 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

12 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

12 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

12 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.