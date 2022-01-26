US Reviewing Fake Electoral Certificates Declaring Trump Winner in States He Lost- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US prosecutors are looking into fake Electoral College certifications that declare former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in states he lost, CNN reported citing Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

The prosecutors have received the referrals and are looking at those, but nothing can be said on the ongoing investigations, Monaco said on Tuesday.

In mid-December, Trump allies submitted the certifications to the National Archives that had signatures from supporters who falsely claimed to be the rightful electors in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which President Joe Biden won, the report said.

Monaco said the Justice Department will address misconduct of any kind and at any level in accordance to the facts and law.

Moreover, Monaco said she is concerned about the disturbingly aggressive and violent nature of threats made against the US elections system.