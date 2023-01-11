UrduPoint.com

US Senate Commerce Committee To Probe Massive FAA Outage - Chair

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:52 PM

The US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will be looking into the causes of a massive Federal Aviation Administration system outage that delayed thousands and canceled hundreds of flights across the United States on Wednesday, chair Maria Cantwell said

"The number one priority is safety. As the Committee prepares for FAA reauthorization legislation, we will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages. The public needs a resilient air transportation system," Cantwell said in a tweet.

