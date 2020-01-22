UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Rejects Schumer Amendment To Subpoena White House For Trump-Ukraine Documents

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Senate Rejects Schumer Amendment to Subpoena White House for Trump-Ukraine Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The US Senate rejected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's amendment to subpoena the White House to obtain documents and records related to the Trump administration dealing with congressionally approved security aid for the Ukraine.

The Senate voted 53-47 on Tuesday afternoon to block Schumer's effort to add the amendment to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution that sets the rules for the Trump impeachment trial.

Later on Tuesday, the Senate is expected to reject another Schumer amendment seeking to subpoena the State Department for certain documents and records related to the Trump impeachment case.

The Trump defense plans to argue that the House of Representatives impeachment charges - obstruction of Congress and abuse of office - are invalid because the US president broke no laws.

If McConnell's resolution is adopted later on Tuesday evening, then both sides will have 24 hours to present their arguments over the period of three days. The Senate would also decide later in the trial whether to allow subpoenas for certain documents and witnesses related to the case.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Ukraine Minority White House Trump Congress

Recent Stories

Virus fears infect global markets

3 hours ago

DP World and Swissterminal enter strategic partner ..

4 hours ago

18 clubs from 9 Arab countries will compete in AWS ..

4 hours ago

IES 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago

UAE closely following EU's decision to apply new t ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.