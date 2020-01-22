US Senate Rejects Schumer Amendment to Subpoena White House for Trump-Ukraine Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The US Senate rejected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's amendment to subpoena the White House to obtain documents and records related to the Trump administration dealing with congressionally approved security aid for the Ukraine.

The Senate voted 53-47 on Tuesday afternoon to block Schumer's effort to add the amendment to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution that sets the rules for the Trump impeachment trial.

Later on Tuesday, the Senate is expected to reject another Schumer amendment seeking to subpoena the State Department for certain documents and records related to the Trump impeachment case.

The Trump defense plans to argue that the House of Representatives impeachment charges - obstruction of Congress and abuse of office - are invalid because the US president broke no laws.

If McConnell's resolution is adopted later on Tuesday evening, then both sides will have 24 hours to present their arguments over the period of three days. The Senate would also decide later in the trial whether to allow subpoenas for certain documents and witnesses related to the case.