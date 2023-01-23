US Special Envoy to Attend Latin American, Caribbean Summit in Argentina - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) US Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Christopher Dodd will travel to Argentina this week to attend the summit of Latin American and Caribbean states, the State Department said on Monday.

"Dodd will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 23-25, to attend the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States as an observer on behalf of President Joseph Biden," the statement said.

During his visit to the country, Dodd will hold meetings with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and other heads of state and cabinet-level officials attending the summit, the State Department said.

"This visit reflects the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to engaging with our neighbors as we work together to encourage inclusive economic growth, confront shared challenges, and promote democracy, human rights, and rule of law in our hemisphere," the statement noted.

The US government considers the Organization of American States as a premier multilateral forum in the Western Hemisphere and reaffirms its commitment to regional collaboration, according to the statement.