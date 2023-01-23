UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy To Attend Latin American, Caribbean Summit In Argentina - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 07:14 PM

US Special Envoy to Attend Latin American, Caribbean Summit in Argentina - State Dept.

US Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Christopher Dodd will travel to Argentina this week to attend the summit of Latin American and Caribbean states, the State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) US Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Christopher Dodd will travel to Argentina this week to attend the summit of Latin American and Caribbean states, the State Department said on Monday.

"Dodd will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 23-25, to attend the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States as an observer on behalf of President Joseph Biden," the statement said.

During his visit to the country, Dodd will hold meetings with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and other heads of state and cabinet-level officials attending the summit, the State Department said.

"This visit reflects the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to engaging with our neighbors as we work together to encourage inclusive economic growth, confront shared challenges, and promote democracy, human rights, and rule of law in our hemisphere," the statement noted.

The US government considers the Organization of American States as a premier multilateral forum in the Western Hemisphere and reaffirms its commitment to regional collaboration, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Democracy Visit Buenos Aires Argentina January Government

Recent Stories

KP Health care commission sealed 345 health center ..

KP Health care commission sealed 345 health centers in province

45 seconds ago
 PSO sends huge quantity of petrol & diesel to Mans ..

PSO sends huge quantity of petrol & diesel to Mansehra district

47 seconds ago
 The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) bus ..

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) busy removing snow despite severe ..

36 seconds ago
 50% tripped grid stations in IESCO region restored ..

50% tripped grid stations in IESCO region restored : Spokesperson

37 seconds ago
 Pakistan's nuclear programme safest, globally endo ..

Pakistan's nuclear programme safest, globally endorsed, says Khawaja Asif

39 seconds ago
 'Nautanki' filled with positive life experiences, ..

'Nautanki' filled with positive life experiences, says emerging singer Hasan Rah ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.