US Strategic Bombers Conduct Mission Over East Siberian Sea - US European Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) A group of three US strategic bombers departed from the state of Texas to conduct a mission over the East Siberia Sea before a planned deployment to Europe, United States European Command said in a statement on Friday.

"Texas-based US Air Force Reserve B-1 Lancer bomber aircraft flew a US European Command (USEUCOM) planned and led Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission from Texas into the easternmost section of the USEUCOM area of responsibility," the statement read. "Immediately following the mission over international airspace over the East Siberian Sea, aircraft and crews then deployed to Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, landing today, to prepare for another long-scheduled deployment to Europe.

The continuous 14-hour, 4,300 nautical mile mission completes the deployment of six B-52 bombers to Fairford air base in England, USEUCOM added.

It also demonstrated the US ability to continually execute flying missions and sustain readiness in support of its allies and partners, regardless of any external challenge, including the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the statement said.