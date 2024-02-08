Open Menu

US Supreme Court Hears High-stakes Trump Ballot Case

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 08:43 PM

US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case

The US Supreme Court began a high-stakes hearing on Thursday to decide whether Donald Trump should be barred from running for president again

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The US Supreme Court began a high-stakes hearing on Thursday to decide whether Donald Trump should be barred from running for president again.

The question before the nine justices is whether Trump is ineligible to appear on the Republican presidential Primary ballot in the state of Colorado because he engaged in an insurrection -- the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.

It is most consequential election law case to feature in the nation's highest court since it halted the Florida vote recount in 2000 with Republican George W. Bush narrowly leading Democrat Al Gore.

Jonathan Mitchell, a former solicitor general of Texas representing Trump, opened the scheduled 80 minutes of oral arguments and said only Congress can disqualify a candidate.

About 20 demonstrators, some carrying signs reading "Trump Is A Traitor" and "Remove Trump," protested outside the court ahead of the hearing.

Colorado's Supreme Court, citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, ruled in December that Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, should be barred from appearing on the ballot because of his role on January 6.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.

The amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, was aimed at preventing supporters of the slave-holding breakaway Confederacy from being elected to Congress or from holding Federal positions.

The 77-year-old Trump appealed to the Supreme Court to throw out the Colorado ruling and similar bids in other states to keep him off the ballot.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Supreme Court George W. Bush Vote Trump Gore Oral Reading Mitchell Florida January December Congress From Court

Recent Stories

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remark ..

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph

12 minutes ago
 Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for ..

Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful ..

12 minutes ago
 Journalists visit Election City

Journalists visit Election City

12 minutes ago
 General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

36 minutes ago
 Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India ..

Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan

36 minutes ago
 French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphi ..

French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphins

36 minutes ago
Stock markets waver as investors track company ear ..

Stock markets waver as investors track company earnings

36 minutes ago
 J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, ..

J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniv ..

1 hour ago
 World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming leve ..

World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor

1 hour ago
 Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers ..

Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics

1 hour ago
 ECP chief commends successful election

ECP chief commends successful election

1 hour ago
 Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening d ..

Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World