US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Ruling Requiring Handover Of Trump Tax Records - Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Ruling Requiring Handover of Trump Tax Records - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The US Supreme Court has temporarily overridden a legal ruling that required accountant to hand over the President Donald Trump's tax records to impeachment investigators, according to a decision announced on Monday.

"It is ordered that the mandate of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, case No. 19-5142, is hereby stayed pending receipt of a response due or before Thursday, November 21, 2919 v by 3 pm ET (Eastern Time)," the ruling by Chief Justice John Roberts said.

On Thursday, attorneys for Trump asked the Supreme Court last to let him keep his tax returns secret, requesting that the US high court reverse a ruling compelling his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA to turn over his tax returns to the Manhattan district attorney.

The request marked a significant escalation of the US president's fight to stop prosecutors and Congress from obtaining his tax records.

If the Supreme Court justices agree to consider the case, it will pave the way for a landmark dispute over the reach of presidential immunity during the 2020 presidential campaign and the current impeachment proceedings in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives against the president.

