Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States will closely monitor Russia's strategic nuclear exercise "Grom" and sees no indication that it will be more than a routine drill, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview.

"We're gonna watch it closely, but right now no indication that it'll be anything other than routine," Kirby told CNN on Monday.

The Grom military exercise, which tests Russia's nuclear-capable systems, has been long planned and the expectation is it will be conducted along the same normal routine bounds as in the past, Kirby said.

Kirby added that the United States is carrying out similar routine, pre-planned military drills as well.

Russia will conduct the Grom exercise just as NATO holds its own "Steadfast Noon" strategic nuclear drills. While the location where the Grom will take place is currently unknown, NATO's Steadfast Noon exercise is set to take place some 600 miles away from Russia, according to US officials.

US officials have also said that Steadfast Noon, also an annual exercise, is not linked to tensions with Russia or other real-word events.

