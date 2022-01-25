The US response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees will identify areas, in which the West considers it possible to respond to Russia's concerns, Bloomberg reported, citing a European official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The US response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees will identify areas, in which the West considers it possible to respond to Russia's concerns, Bloomberg reported, citing a European official.

Washington is currently coordinating its written response to Russia's proposals with the EU and NATO, the news outlet said, adding that it is unlikely to include a detailed discussion of the demands, but will rather touch upon Russian actions that are of concern to Europe, among other things.