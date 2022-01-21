UrduPoint.com

US To Work With Tokyo, Seoul On Next Steps To Discourage N.Korea's Provocations - Official

January 21, 2022

US to Work With Tokyo, Seoul on Next Steps to Discourage N.Korea's Provocations - Official

US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio made clear that Washington will work closely with Tokyo and Seoul to discourage North Korea from engaging in further provocations, a senior administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio made clear that Washington will work closely with Tokyo and Seoul to discourage North Korea from engaging in further provocations, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"The President made clear that we would be working closely with South Korea and Japan on next steps to discourage possible provocations that might follow on," the US official said during a conference call regarding North Korea's multiple missile launches this month.

Pyongyang confirmed it launched on Monday two tactical guided missiles that it claims precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea. It became its fourth missile test in a month. On the first two occasions, Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested hypersonic missiles.

