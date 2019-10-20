UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Troops Bombed Own Airbase In Syria Before Leaving It - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

US Troops Bombed Own Airbase in Syria Before Leaving It - Reports

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The US armed forces demolished their own airbase in Al-Hasakah province in northeast Syria before abandoning it and withdrawing troops, Syrian media reported on Sunday.

The United States bombed its military base with landing facilities for transport aircraft in the Tal Baydar settlement close to the town of Tal Tamr, where fighting between the US-backed Kurdish forces and the Turkish army is underway, the Syrian Arab news Agency reported.

According to the report, the US troops are currently preparing to abandon another base in Al-Hasakah near As-Sabheyeh dam.

On October 7, the United States announced withdrawing its troops from northeast Syria, two days before Turkey launched its military operation in the area with the declared aim to clear it of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Ankara are interchangeable. The White House said at the time that it would not "support or be involved in" Turkey's operation. A week later, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that an additional 1,000 troops would be withdrawn from the northern part of Syria for the sake of the US military to not end up trapped between rival armies.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey White House Dam Ankara United States October Sunday Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

25 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

1 hour ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

2 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

2 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

2 hours ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.