US, UK and Others Request UNSC Consultations on Sudan Coup Be Held on Tuesday - Source

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States, United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Norway and Estonia requested that UN Security Council consultations about the military coup in Sudan be held on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

"Consultations on Sudan have now been requested for tomorrow by the UK, Ireland, Norway, USA, Estonia and France," the diplomatic source said on Monday.

Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, just weeks before the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional government council over to civilians.