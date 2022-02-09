UrduPoint.com

US, UK Continue 'Amnesty' For Terrorists In Syria - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US, UK Continue 'Amnesty' for Terrorists in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The United States and the United Kingdom continue the "amnesty" of terrorists in Syria: hundreds have been released and accepted into US-controlled units, some have been transferred to At-Tanf, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"The United States and the United Kingdom continue to implement the program of the so-called 'amnesty' for members of terrorist groups. Hundreds of followers of radical movements have been released from prison and taken into the ranks of US-controlled armed groups.

Some of them, according to reports, have been transferred to the territory of the At-Tanf zone," Zhuravlev said at a briefing.

The situation in the areas east of Euphrates controlled by the pro-US authorities is critical, 10 terrorist attacks have been committed in the past three days, 18 people were killed, 25 injured, Zhuravlev said.

He noted that the leaders of the bandit underground were planning to carry out sabotage against government officials and facilities in the provinces of Homs, Damascus, Daraa and As-Suwayda.

