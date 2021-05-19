UrduPoint.com
US, UK Top Security Advisers Held Talks In Washington On Gaza, Russia - White House

Wed 19th May 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with his UK counterpart to discuss global matters of mutual interest, including the situation in Gaza and Russia, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met in Washington with Stephen Lovegrove, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, to exchange views on a range of shared global challenges as part of our ongoing bilateral consultations," the release said on Tuesday.

"They discussed Afghanistan, Russia, and Iran, as well as the situation in Gaza."

Sullivan and Lovegrove also discussed President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to London in June to convene with G7 leaders and meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the margins of the summit, the release said.

In addition, the two security advisers agreed to continue coordinating on COVID-19, including global access to vaccines, the release added.

