US Waits for 'Clearer Signal' From N.Korea to Start Denuclearization Talks - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The United States is ready to negotiate with North Korea on its nuclear program, waiting for a "clearer" signal from Pyongyang, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

On Friday, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un said that the country should be equally ready for dialogue and confrontation with the new US administration.

"Time will tell. What President Biden has communicated is that the United States is prepared to engage in principal negotiations with North Korea to deal with the challenge of North Korea's nuclear program towards the ultimate objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

We are awaiting a clearer signal from Pyongyang," Sullivan said on air of ABC news channel.

The US official stressed that "there is no substitute for diplomacy" to make progress towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

In May, US President Joe Biden expressed willingness to meet with Kim if he consents to denuclearization. According to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, Washington reconsidered its policy toward Pyongyang and will no longer rely on bargain or patience.