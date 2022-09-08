MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) A US-born war correspondent Russel Bentley, listed on the Ukrainian neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) that calls for the murder of allegedly pro-Russian civilians, told Sputnik that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) supports and largely controls the website, which is why he feels ashamed of the current government in Washington.

"It is disgusting for a human being to think that a website that calls for the killing of civilians, journalists and children can even exist. And it is hosted, promoted and directed by the CIA and by the European countries' secret services. This is terrible, it is disgusting. It makes me very angry and it makes me ashamed of the government which the USA has now, cause I was born there," Bentley said.

The Myrotvorets website is a manifestation of Nazism and the future of the "nazi-terror," according to the correspondent, who compared it to the behavior of Nazis in Germany.

Bentley emphasized that he is taking precautions as he considers the threat to his life "very real and dangerous."

"In Donetsk, I have a Kalashnikov assault rifle at my home and a Makarov pistol. I never step outside without it (weapon) even if I go outside of my house to smoke a cigarette," Bentley said, adding that he avoids traveling together with his wife as much as possible to make sure that she does not get hurt.

Bentley said that he will continue to support the Russian special military operation despite his name being listed on Myrotvorets.

The Myrotvorets website publishes the personal data of journalists, military from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), and others whom the creators of the website consider to be "enemies of Ukraine." People on the database are known to have received threats after their contact details were published on the website.