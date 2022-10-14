US Will Monitor Russian 'Grom' Strategic Nuclear Exercise - Pentagon

The United States will monitor Russia's annual "Grom" strategic nuclear exercise as NATO holds its own "Steadfast Noon" strategic nuclear drills as well, Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The United States will monitor Russia's annual "Grom" strategic nuclear exercise as NATO holds its own "Steadfast Noon" strategic nuclear drills as well, Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"I don't have the exact location of where those take place, and I don't have any more further details on it. It's something that we're going to monitor," Singh said during a press briefing when asked for details about the Russian strategic nuckear exercise.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance will likewise monitor the Grom exercise, which tests Russia's nuclear-capable systems.

While the Grom exercise's location is currently unknown, it be conducted concurrently with the Steadfast Noon exercise, which is set to take place some 600 miles away from Russia, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby also said on Thursday.

Steadfast Noon, also an exercise held annually, is not linked to tensions with Russia or other real-word events, Kirby said.

However, Russia probably believes its Grom exercise, named after the Russian word for "Thunder," will help project power in light of recent events, Kirby added.