MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, shortly before the meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the G20 sidelines in Osaka , expressed concern about Washington 's decision to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"The decision announced by the US president to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which will take effect on August 2, causes serious concerns. The future of the treaty on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms [New START] remains unclear," Ushakov told reporters.