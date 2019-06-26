UrduPoint.com
US Withdrawal From INF Raises Concerns, New START's Future Also Unclear - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:14 PM

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, shortly before the meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the G20 sidelines in Osaka, expressed concern about Washington's decision to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, shortly before the meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the G20 sidelines in Osaka, expressed concern about Washington's decision to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"The decision announced by the US president to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which will take effect on August 2, causes serious concerns. The future of the treaty on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms [New START] remains unclear," Ushakov told reporters.

