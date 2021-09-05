Uzbekistan Receives 1.5Mln Doses of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Uzbekistan received another 1.5 million doses of the Chinese Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical COVID-19 vaccine (ZF-UZ-VAC 2001), a recombinant subunit protein vaccine, on Sunday, the Uzbek Ministry of Health reported.

"Today, the 12th batch of the ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 vaccine in the amount of 1.5 million doses was delivered from China to Uzbekistan," the ministry said on Telegram.

During the spring and summer seasons the country received a total of 13.5 million vaccine doses from China.

On August 12, China and Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement that would allow Uzbekistan to manufacture the Chinese vaccine locally and on August 21 Uzbekistan authorized the domestic production in the Tashkent region with an initial capacity of up to 10 million vaccine doses per month.

Uzbekistan launched its vaccination campaign on April 1. Apart from the Chinese vaccine, Russian Sputnik V, British-Swedish AstraZeneca and US Moderna vaccines are also authorized for use. Only 1.23 million people, or 3.7%, have been fully vaccinated so far. Since July 19, immunization is mandatory for people over 18, working in retail, food service, education and security services.