Venezuela Opposition Signed $213Mln Contract With Silvercorp USA to Topple Maduro -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Venezuelan opposition signed in October 2019 a $213 million contract with the Silvercorp USA private military company to overthrow incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, a document issued by The Washington Post newspaper showed.

The newspaper said that the document had been provided by the Venezuelan opposition itself on the condition that one of the attachments must be redacted.

"Service Provider Advisors will advise and assist Partner Group in planning and executing an operation to capture/detain/remove Nicolas Maduro (heretoafter "Primary Objective"), remove the current Regime, and install the recognized Venezuelan [self-proclaimed] President Juan Guaido," the 42-page document said.

The Venezuelan opposition had to pay about $213 million to the company for the operation.

"These funds will be for the purchase of communication, planning equipment and travel.

The estimated total project cost will be 212,900,000.00 USD for 495 days," the document said.

The paper was signed by Sergio Vergara, a member of the opposition-controlled parliament, and Jordan Goudreau, CEO of Silvercorp USA.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said an invasion of Colombian militants had been diverted on the sea as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-operation.

One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, who works for Silvercorp USA, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until Maduro is flown to the United States. The US government has denied having any connections to the mercenaries.