Venezuela Starts Trials of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - President Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Venezuela has started trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The Russian vaccine is already in Venezuela, tests have begun, there are already 2,000 volunteers," Maduro said.

Earlier Maduro said that his son and sister would take part in clinical trials of the vaccine, he himself would be vaccinated at the start of mass vaccination.