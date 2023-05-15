UrduPoint.com

Vice Media Files For Bankruptcy In US, Will Be Sold To Group Of Lenders - Statement

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Vice Media Files for Bankruptcy in US, Will Be Sold to Group of Lenders - Statement

The Vice Media Group on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and struck a deal to sell itself to a group of its lenders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The Vice Media Group on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and struck a deal to sell itself to a group of its lenders.

The company, popular with websites such as Vice and Motherboard, has struggled for years to generate profits. It was estimated to worth $5.7 billion in 2017.

"VICE Media Group today announced that it has agreed to the terms of an asset purchase agreement ('APA') with a consortium of its lenders (the 'Lender Consortium'), pursuant to which the Lender Consortium has agreed to purchase the Company, subject to higher and better bids from other parties and to the terms of the APA. The Lender Consortium includes Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital, and has agreed to provide total purchase consideration of approximately $225 million in the form of a credit bid for substantially all of the Company's assets, in addition to the assumption of significant liabilities upon closing," the company said in a statement.

It added that Vice has filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York and is waiting for approval of the proposed transaction under Section 363 of the same chapter, which allows for outside parties to submit higher bids for the company.

The Lender Consortium has also committed to providing debtor-in-possession financing and allowed Vice to use more than $20 million in cash to ensure continued operations throughout the sale process, which is expected to conclude in the next two to three months, the statement added.

Vice said that its multiplatform brands such as Vice news, Vice tv, Vice Studios, Pulse Films, Virtue, Refinery29 and i-D, will continue to operate and further produce content.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Company Sale Same Monroe New York United States 2017 Media All From Agreement Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Thailand's Opposition Move Forward Party Wins Gene ..

Thailand's Opposition Move Forward Party Wins General Election, Begins Coalition ..

4 minutes ago
  

 

19 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Says No Restrictions on Visas to F ..

Russian Embassy Says No Restrictions on Visas to Finns Introduced

4 minutes ago
 Ruble's Real Effective Exchange Rate Down By Over ..

Ruble's Real Effective Exchange Rate Down By Over 20% in January-April - Central ..

4 minutes ago
 Luhansk Explosion Injures 7 People, Including Offi ..

Luhansk Explosion Injures 7 People, Including Official - LPR Acting Head

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Urges NATO to Approve Ukraine's Membersh ..

Zelenskyy Urges NATO to Approve Ukraine's Membership Bid at July Summit

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.